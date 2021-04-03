Daughters of Glorious Jesus share story of how their song healed a ‘mad man’

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus is a group of gospel music singers

The evergreen and melodious musical trio, Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, has shared one of the many epiphanies of their musical ministration by intimating that they have had touching testimonies from people, especially of a man who lost his mind and heard their song that brought him back to his right senses.

The ‘Odo Ben Ni’ hitmakers shared what they described as one of the touching testimonies of their career in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on Friday, April 2.



When asked about some of the epiphanies of their career by way of testimonies, the ever-green trio said “by the grace and favor of God, we have heard a lot of testimonies that we can’t finish recounting but the one that is most touching to us is the one about a man who had lost his senses as a result of being deported from Italy. He was walking behind somebody’s window and heard one of our music playing and he sat there to listen to the song and suddenly he realized he was in tatters, he had come back to his right senses and thus returned home”.



“When they asked him where he had been and what has happened to him, he said: he heard one of his favourite songs by the Daughters Of Glorious Jesus behind somebody’s window and decided to sit and listen to the song. A moment later he realized he wasn’t himself, he was in tatters, that’s when he decided to return home and they confirmed that he indeed went mad after he landed from Italy,” they shared with Giovani.

The ‘Ne Ntaban Ase’ hitmakers have been in the Gospel music ministration for more than three decades with 18 albums to their credit, with a new one called ‘Aseda Dwomm’ coming out soon, as they disclosed on Showbiz 360.



Daughters Of Glorious Jesus also intimated that they have made a remake of their hit song “do Ben Ni” featuring MOG, with the video out.



They admonished all and sundry, especially their fans, to accept Jesus as their life and personal savior, and most importantly to let their songs have a meaning in their lives.