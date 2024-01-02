David Arhen collaborates with Morris BabyFace in inspirational 'Wosu Bi Gu'

Gospel music minister, David Arhen

Renowned US-based Gospel music minister and songwriter, David Arhen, popularly known as Mr PHD, is making a significant and poignant comeback with the release of his captivating visuals for the inspirational single titled "Wosu Bi Gu.".

The talented and enterprising artiste has enlisted the expertise of ace sound engineer and producer Morris D’Voice Lovit, popularly known as Morris BabyFace, for this uplifting collaboration.



The song "Wosu Bi Gu" carries a powerful message about overcoming sickness or troubles that come our way, viewing them as attacks from Satan.



Drawing inspiration from a biblical reference where Jesus instructed his followers to shake off the dust from their feet and move on if they were not received in a town, the song encourages listeners to shake off the Devil from their lives and not linger in suffering.



The visuals accompanying the song are described as scenic and visually arresting, enhancing the overall impact of the message conveyed.



Meanwhile, Morris BabyFace's contribution to the track adds another layer of musical prowess, further elevating the collaborative effort.

Known in the music industry as "Mr PHD," David Arhin has previously experienced success with the launch of his 'Cross Over' album in 2016, which was powered by Action Records.







With four albums to his credit, David has not only made a mark in the gospel music scene but is also actively involved in benevolent and non-profit organizations.



His engagement with entities such as Children’s Home (Kumasi, Ghana) and Youth for Christ (Kumasi, Ghana) reflects his commitment to supporting and caring for unemployed youth, coupled with spreading the message of Jesus.



As "Wosu Bi Gu" gains momentum, David Arhen's comeback proves to be both musically impactful and spiritually enriching, marking a notable contribution to the gospel music landscape.