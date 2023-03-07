0
Menu
Entertainment

David Dontoh's performance in Snowfall's 'Door of No Return' episode sparks social media buzz

SNOWFALL PPP.jpeg Davidn Dontoh officiating a marriage in the movie Snowfall

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Dontoh, the veteran Ghanaian actor, is currently trending on Twitter due to his exceptional performance in the latest episode of the crime drama series, Snowfall.

The third episode of the sixth season, titled "Door of No Return," is dedicated to slavery in Africa, particularly in Ghana.

David Dontoh plays the role of Likem, a tour guide who takes the characters Leon and Wanda around Cape Coast Castle and educates them on the history of slavery in Africa under colonial rule.

Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to praise David Dontoh's acting and the way he delivered his lines.

They have commended his performance for being both captivating and informative, and for bringing attention to the important issue of slavery in Africa.

The episode has also received high praise, with many viewers commending the show for shedding light on the brutal history of the African slave trade.

The use of the Cape Coast Castle, a major hub on the Atlantic slave trade's route, as a setting for the episode has also been lauded for its historical accuracy and importance.

Overall, David Dontoh's trending status on Twitter is a testament to the impact of his performance in the latest episode of Snowfall and the significance of the show's portrayal of the African slave trade.

It highlights the power of television in bringing attention to important issues and sparking discussions on social media.





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court