David Dontoh's performance in Snowfall's 'Door of No Return' episode sparks social media buzz

Davidn Dontoh officiating a marriage in the movie Snowfall

David Dontoh, the veteran Ghanaian actor, is currently trending on Twitter due to his exceptional performance in the latest episode of the crime drama series, Snowfall.

The third episode of the sixth season, titled "Door of No Return," is dedicated to slavery in Africa, particularly in Ghana.



David Dontoh plays the role of Likem, a tour guide who takes the characters Leon and Wanda around Cape Coast Castle and educates them on the history of slavery in Africa under colonial rule.



Many viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to praise David Dontoh's acting and the way he delivered his lines.



They have commended his performance for being both captivating and informative, and for bringing attention to the important issue of slavery in Africa.



The episode has also received high praise, with many viewers commending the show for shedding light on the brutal history of the African slave trade.

The use of the Cape Coast Castle, a major hub on the Atlantic slave trade's route, as a setting for the episode has also been lauded for its historical accuracy and importance.



Overall, David Dontoh's trending status on Twitter is a testament to the impact of his performance in the latest episode of Snowfall and the significance of the show's portrayal of the African slave trade.



It highlights the power of television in bringing attention to important issues and sparking discussions on social media.













Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB