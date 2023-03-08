0
David Oscar lands role in German play 'Die Eroberung Von Mexiko'

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Ghanaian creative artiste David Oscar Dogbe has landed a role in an ongoing stage production of "Die Eroberung Von Mexiko" (The Conquest of Mexico) with the Mainz State theatre in Germany. This exciting opportunity is a significant milestone for the talented artiste, who has been making waves in the Ghanaian music and arts scene.

David Oscar Dogbe, who is known for his unique sound and captivating performances starred in the musical, which premiered on 29th of January 2023 at the Mainz State Theater, and is running at least twice every month until the end of April. This Musical Theater by Wolfgang Rhim , is a powerful exploration of the complex and tragic history of the conquest of Mexico by European colonizers.

For David Oscar Dogbe, this is a dream come true. "I'm incredibly excited to be a part of this production," he said. "It's an amazing opportunity to work with such talented people and to bring my own creative energy to the project. I can't wait to see how it all comes together on stage."

The Mainz State theatre is one of the most prestigious theatres in Germany, with a rich history of producing groundbreaking plays and attracting some of the world's most talented performers. For David, being a part of this production is not only an honor but also a chance to showcase the richness and diversity of African art and culture.

"I'm proud to be representing Ghana, and Africa in this production," he said. "It's an opportunity to show the world what we're capable of and to share our unique perspective on this important historical event."

As David Oscar Dogbe delivers his role in "Die Eroberung Von Mexiko," fans and supporters around the world are rooting for its general success . With his talent and passion for the arts, there is no doubt that he will bring his own special magic to the production, leaving audiences spellbound and inspired.

