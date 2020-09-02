Music

David Oscar’s collaboration with Epixode 'Never Give Up' gets Ghana talking

Like the saying “wine gets better with age” goes, so is David Oscar’s new found love for music on the reggae beat; and he calls this latest collaboration with the sensational Epixode “Never Give Up”.

The uplifting song produced by Eyoh Soundboy does not only evoke a sense of resilience, but reminds any broken soul to pick the pieces and move on to survive in life.



The perfectly rendered track “Never Give Up”, interestingly brings to bear the unimaginably solid flow of David Oscar’s lyrical ability, coupled with the soothing voice of Epixode.



Epixode born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo is a reggae dancehall recording artiste, creative director and a fine arts painter from Ghana. He is known for popular tracks “Wahala Dey”, “Ogbooni Champion” and “Too Much”.

Be among the first to jam to “Never Give Up” which is already enjoying massive airplay in Ghana and beyond.





Source: Michael Asiedu, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.