Davido and Burna Boy trade blows at a night club in Accra

Nigerian singers, Davido and Burna Boy

Celebrity Nigerian musicians, Davido and Burna Boy have physically assaulted themselves at a night club in Accra.

According to a Ghanaian blogger, 'Ghhyper1' who was an eyewitness, things got out of hand to the extent that guests took to their heels when the two clashed.



"Immediately I Saw Burna And His Boys, I Told A Friend Burna Is Looking For Trouble And It Happened Like A Movie," he said.



Although not clear about what may have caused the fight, Burna Boy and Davido are known to have a long standing beef.

Watch the video below



