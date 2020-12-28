2
Davido and Burna Boy trade blows at a night club in Accra

DAVIDO AND BURNA BOY4 Nigerian singers, Davido and Burna Boy

Mon, 28 Dec 2020 Source: ghgossip.com

Celebrity Nigerian musicians, Davido and Burna Boy have physically assaulted themselves at a night club in Accra.

According to a Ghanaian blogger, 'Ghhyper1' who was an eyewitness, things got out of hand to the extent that guests took to their heels when the two clashed.

"Immediately I Saw Burna And His Boys, I Told A Friend Burna Is Looking For Trouble And It Happened Like A Movie," he said.

Although not clear about what may have caused the fight, Burna Boy and Davido are known to have a long standing beef.

Source: ghgossip.com
