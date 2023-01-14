0
Davido and Chioma get matching tattoos on their ring fingers

Davido And Chioma Davido and Chioma getting inked

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian musician, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, have both gotten tattoos of each other's names on their ring fingers.

In a video shared by Linda Ikeja’s Instagram handle, the couple were captured getting their tattoo inked and filmed.

However, it is uncertain if Davido 30, and Chioma, 27, got their inking done by the same tattoo artist and if this was done in their house or at the tattoo artist’s shop.

The inking of their names comes after it was confirmed a month ago that the couple had gotten married in a private ceremony following the demise of their son.

On October 31, 2022, it was rumoured that Davido and Chioma had lost their three-year-old son when he drowned in their pool at their Banana Island house.

This was confirmed by the Lagos Police Department on November 1, 2022, but the couple have still not commented about their son's passing since the news broke.

