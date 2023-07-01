2
Davido and Chioma have separated again - Reports

Davido And Chioma9.png Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has reported that the married couple, Davido and Chioma have separated again.

Afrobeat artist Davido and his side chics, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay have been in the news for a couple of days after the ladies called him out for impregnating them and asking them to abort it.

During the brouhaha, Kemi Olunloyo took to her page to disclose that Chioma has been hospitalized for being depressed over the cheating and pregnancy scandal of her husband.

In a new revelation, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Davido and his wife, Chioma have separated again over the scandal.

She tweeted, “#BREAKING Davido and Chioma have separated AGAIN. What a shameThe obvious”.

