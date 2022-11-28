0
Menu
Entertainment

Davido and Chioma make first official public appearance

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After hibernating for almost a month, following the news of their son’s death, Nigerian singer, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma, have been spotted in public for the first time.

The couple graced the official inauguration of Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as governor of Osun State, in the company of close friends and family.

Davido’s billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke; logistics manager, Israel; Ovation founder, Mr Dele Momodu; media personality, Ubi Franklin; among others were also seen in the company of the 30BG boss.

Davido, who seems to have shed some weight, was captured in a three-piece blue-coloured boubou (agbada) with a matching cap.

Chioma on the other hand rocked a purple long dress with long wide sleeves.

In a couple of pictures and videos that have gone viral, the two were seen at the inauguration grounds interacting with some family members and posing for the cameras.

Davido managed a smile in one of the videos and this, according to fans, is an impression that the singer is steadily recovering from his loss.

Watch the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)





EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study