Davido and Chioma’s bereavement: Sonnie Badu to offer special prayers for children

Sonnie Badu Blue4.png Sonnie Badu is the head pastor of Rockhill Church

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rock Hill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu has declared his intentions to offer special prayers to all children, particularly those who are below the age of 15.

This comes on the back of the death of the 3-year-old son of popular Nigerian musician Davido and his girlfriend Chioma.

He was said to have drowned in a pool at home, in the absence of his parents and under his nanny’s watch.

News of the 3-year-old’s tragic death has sparked reactions from individuals particularly celebrities who are resorting to various means to mourn with Davido and his family.

Sonnie Badu, who also received the news with shock took to his Instagram page to declare an intensive prayer session for children across the world.

The Atlanta-based Ghanaian pastor has declared war on what he described as witchcraft plans by the devil to sacrifice children.

“Tonight I will be offering special prayers for all our children. Especially those from 15 years down. Any witchcraft plan to sacrifice them will fail in the name of Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sonnie Badu has commiserated with Davido and Chioma on social media.

“This is so heartbreaking. May your son’s soul Rest In Peace.”

