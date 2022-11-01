Davido and Chioma’s son is dead - Reports

Davido in tears

Nigerian singer, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland has lost their three year-old son.

Following the rumours that was making rounds on social media, the tragic accident occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022.



According to reports, the little boy died after drowning at his father's Banana Island home.



Although rushed to the Evercare hospital in Lekki, he was pronounced dead on arrival.



It was gathered that the couple had travelled to Ibadan for a family gathering and left the three year old with his minders who could not explain how the boy entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.



Report indicate that people present at Davido's house when the incident occurred have been arrested.

It was said that Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father's house.



Some of Davido's industry friends also arrived at the hospital.



