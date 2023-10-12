Davido asks to 'stop circulating old pictures' amidst rumour he's now a father of twins

Davido is rumoured to have welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma

Davido has become the father of twins, a rumour has it.

The Afrobeats superstar has not said anything in confirmation or denial.



However, he has asked people on the internet to "stop circulating old pictures".



"Thank you [heart emoji]," he added in conclusion, today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



It is not clear which old pictures the Unavailable hitmaker is referring to. Neither is it known if the X post has anything to do with the rumour that his wife Chioma has given birth to twins.



Earlier on Sunday, the singer-songwriter had declared: This is "gonna be the best week of my [feeling loved and halo emojis]," adding: "Amen."

Music and media executive Ovie of NotJustOk, Tuesday, emphatically wrote on X: "Confirmed. Davido and Chioma. Double blessings. [heart emojis]."



Davido and Chioma lost their son ifeanyi in November 2022. He drowned in the swimming pool at their Banana Island home in Lagos, Nigeria.



In what is being reported, with attending images, as a spectacular change in fortune, the couple is said to have been blessed with twins – a boy and a girl – in America on Monday.



Meanwhile, the 30BG leader has confirmed the first edition of his annual A.W.A.Y Festival is taking place at the 16,888 capacity State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Saturday, November 18.