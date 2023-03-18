Davido deletes profile picture, clears Instagram posts

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido, has deleted his posts on Instagram with the exception of only three.

The talented singer has also deleted his profile picture.



The only posts left on his Instagram page are pictures from his World Cup performance, that of his late son, Ifeanyi; and posts of him and his wife Chioma Rowland, getting ready for his World Cup performance.



Davido has been offline since the passing of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke.



According to some fans, this move was made because he was still depressed over the loss of his son.

Others are also of the view that the singer is perhaps hinting at the release of a project.



