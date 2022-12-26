Davido drops new album date as fans react

Nigerian singer Davido. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Rasheedhrasheed

The internationally rated and multi-talented Afrobeats music star, Davido, made a powerful return to the public space after a hiatus caused by the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The superstar added another enviable historic milestone in his career with his dazzling performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA 2022 world cup tournament in Qatar. His fans all over the globe were excited to see their favorite artist at the center stage.



Still reveling in his dazzling performance in the world cup, his fans got treated to another good news. The Nigerian singer recently dropped a somewhat encrypted message about his upcoming album with a tweet, “see y’all in March.” The tweet ended with an emoji of a music disc, apparently indicating a new album.



The tweet has elicited thousands of reactions amongst his fans and generated more than 3.8 million views, 14 thousand retweets, and 1,266 responses as of December 24, 2022.



@Alao Abiodun; “The King is back!”



@ Chuma Nnoli; “As you keep Marching on to more greatness. Happy to see you back in the public space.”

@Wilfred Oyira; “I believe you we missed you.”



@Collins Chibueze: “Oh David, please don’t go offline again, we’ve missed you, everywhere is so boring without you.”



@Lewi D’ Great; “OMG!!!!!!!!! New music loading!!! I ‘m here & I’m ready for it.”



Early Life



David Adedeji Adeleke is popularly known as Davido. He was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, to his parents, Adedeji Adeleke and Vero Adeleke. He went to the British International School in Lagos, from where he moved back to the United States of America at the age of 16 to study Business Administration at Oakwood University in Alabama.

However, he dropped out of the university and pursued his musical career with the music equipment he bought while at Oakwood University. From Oakwood University, he moved to London. He returned to Nigeria in 2011 to enroll for a bachelor’s degree at Babcock University in Ogun State, Nigeria.



Musical Career



He started his musical career in 2009 and has remained active in the music scene till today. He is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and the founder of the DMW record label.



Davido dropped his debut studio album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2012 and won the Next Rated Award that same year.



He signed a record deal with Sony Music and Sony RCA Records in January 2016 and signed Dremo, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Liya to his record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

In October 2016, Davido released a 5-track EP titled ‘Son of Mercy.’



In April 2017, he released another five singles, which included ‘If’ and ‘Fall,’ after he re-negotiated his music contract with Sony due to issues concerning creative control. ‘Fall’ became a global hit song and Nigeria’s longest-charting pop song in Billboard history.



In November 2019, Davido released his second studio album ‘A Good Time’ which included ‘Blow My Mind,’ featuring the international American-superstar Chris Brown.



Davido released his third studio album on November 12, 2020, titled ‘A Better Time.’



He got listed as one of the Next Time 100 world influential people. He was named one of the topmost voices in Afrobeats by Time Magazine.

In July 2017, Spotify announced that his music surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform, following similar success by other afrobeats artists Wizkid, Burna Boy, and CKay.



His recent tweet is likely an announcement of the anticipated release of his fourth studio. Interestingly, his fans are waiting anxiously to dance to the songs from the studio album in 2023.



His fans globally anticipate seeing more hit songs from the album, and Davido will likely not make the mistake of disappointing his fans.



Many believe the new album will likely be another strong statement to the long-running supremacy and kingship battle between the top-three Nigerian afrobeats superstars Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid.