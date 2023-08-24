Davido flaunts diamond-encrusted teeth worth $100k

Nigerian music star, Davido

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has been spotted in a trending video with diamond grills in his teeth.

Grills are a form of dental jewelry worn on the teeth that has become a culture for many artistes as many now see it as the latest fashion trend. They are also called gold teeth or fronts and are prosthetic molded metals capped to replace a visible part of a tooth or the entire teeth.



In the video, Davido could be seen displaying his teeth which were filled with about 5 diamonds encrusted in them. The procedure, which took place in the United States on August 21 was estimated to have cost about 100,000 dollars.



He joins a host of other Nigerian artistes who have fixed in gold and diamond grills in their teeth such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Zlatan, Tiwa Savage, and Rema.



This is the latest extravagant purchase by the artiste after he reportedly acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh car, which costs $530,000, for his wife, Chioma.



Check out the videos below.

Davido puts diamonds in his teethpic.twitter.com/TTwreYQlXO — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) August 24, 2023

