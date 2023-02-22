1
Davido gifts N1 million to a die-hard fan

Davido Qatar.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted a tricycle (keke) driver N1 million for being his die-hard fan.

This was after a passenger recorded a video of his tricycle filled with different pictures of Davido.

The said video hit the internet and drew the attention of the singer after blogger, Tunde Ednut shared it on his Instagram page.

Upon sighting the video, Davido offered to bless the fan with a whopping N1 million.

Tunde Ednut followed up on the fan and asked Nigerians to help locate him, upon Davido request.

With the help of social media, the young man, identified as Musa has been found and given the N1 million as promised.

A video of the fan was shared where he confirmed receiving the money and thanked Davido for his love and generosity.

Tunde Ednut wrote;

“CONGRATULATIONS TO A NEW MILLIONAIRE!!! Davido has sent him the N1,000,000. THE POWER OF THIS OUR TEAMTundeEdnut PAGE. THE POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA!!! Thanks @iamspiderrider for finding him for us Oo! DROP THAT LOVE EMOJI ONCE MORE FOR DAVIDO. Thank you so much 001 @davido.” Tunde Ednut wrote.

