0
Menu
Entertainment

Davido makes spirited comeback after month-long hiatus

Davido Chioma First 1.png Davido and his partner Chioma Roland

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Davido has made a resounding comeback with an Instagram post shared on December 18, 2022.

The singer is expected to perform on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the final game between France and Argentina.

Davido via his post is captured in a hearty mood with his partner Chioma Roland. The two were both spotted wearing their wedding rings.

"ETA 1hr ???????? #WorldcupQatar2022," Davido wrote.

The couple has been on hiatus following the death of their year-old son Ifeanyi on October 31 this year.

This is Davido's first public performance following the tragic incident that took his son's life.

His fans in particular have been elated by the singer’s recent comeback to the music scene and having been sharing their reaction via Twitter.

See some reactions on Twitter below:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt