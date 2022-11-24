2
Entertainment

Davido's 'baby mama' apologizes for posting singer's late son’s photo

Sophia And Davido.png Davido and one of his 'baby mamas', Sophia Momodu

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Sophia Momodu has apologised to Nigeria’s hip-hop musician, Davido, for posting a photo which showed the singer carrying their daughter, Imade, alongside his late three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

Hailey, another Davido’s daughter from Amanda was also in the picture posted by Momodu.

Momodu who posted the picture on Monday on her daughter’s Instagram page displayed it to celebrate Davido’s 30th birthday with the caption, “Happy birthday daddy! I wish you peace, joy and love.”

While she said that her intentions were not spiteful, tweeps have criticised the action as they labelled her as insensitive.

Davido’s son from Chioma died some weeks ago after he drowned in a swimming pooling in his father’s house in Banana Island, Lagos.

Ifeanyi’s death has compelled Davido and Chioma to remain silent on social media, which signified that they are still mourning the boy.

While apologising through an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sophia wrote: “I realise that the earlier post may come across as insensitive and I sincerely apologise as that was not the intention.

“Imade deeply loves her father and all her siblings, and as a mother, I’m doing my best to guide her through the difficult emotion of grief from the loss of her brother whilst trying to celebrate her father’s birthday. I ask for your consideration and hope that you all can be understanding during these times. Thank you.”

