Davido's reaction after 3-year-old son died

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Afrobeats musician David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has unfollowed the Instagram account of his late son.

He is also reported to have unfollowed DJ Cuppy and Femi Otedola.

Recall that Davido's 3-year-old son drowned on Monday, October 31 in the care of domestic staff while the musician and his girlfriend Chioma were in Ibadan.

The child was taken to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where doctors immediately pronounced him dead.

Since the news broke celebrities, politicians, socialites, and public figures have offered their condolences to the family.

Davido has removed all pinned posts as well as the flyer promoting his anticipated festival, A.W.A.Y, which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2022, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

It was meant to feature artists like Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (also known as Buju), Focalistc, and Victony.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.



