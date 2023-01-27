Davido's uncle sacked after two months of being sworn in as Osun State governor

Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Source: instablog

The Election Petition Tribunal has reportedly declared APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election which was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The tribunal made the declaration as it annulled the victory of the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday, January 27, 2023.



Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.



He subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

One can recall that Davido's first appearance after the death of his son was at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke's governorship inauguration.



Mr. Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth governor of Osun State on November 27, 2022.