0
Menu
Entertainment

Davido's uncle sacked after two months of being sworn in as Osun State governor

David And Uncle5.png Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: instablog

The Election Petition Tribunal has reportedly declared APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election which was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The tribunal made the declaration as it annulled the victory of the PDP’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

One can recall that Davido's first appearance after the death of his son was at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke's governorship inauguration.

Mr. Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth governor of Osun State on November 27, 2022.

Source: instablog
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson