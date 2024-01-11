Davido slammed with cease-and-desist letter by baby mama over harrassment, threat to life

Davido with Sofia and Imade

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been dragged into another legal battle by his baby mama over allegations of cyberbullying and threats.

Sophia Momodu, who is the mother of Davido's first child, Imade, issued a cease-and-desist letter to the singer through her lawyers, Punaka Attorneys and Solicitors, on January 10, 2024.



The letter, which was leaked online, accused Davido and his associates of launching online attacks, making defamatory remarks, and issuing threats to Momodu and her close associates.



The letter claimed that Davido's actions violated Momodu's constitutional rights and disregarded the principles of decency and respect.



The letter also warned Davido that he would be held liable for any harm that may befall Momodu.



The letter came a day after Tiwa Savage, a renowned Afrobeats singer, filed a police complaint against Davido on January 9, 2024.

Tiwa Savage alleged that Davido threatened her life because of her friendship with Momodu, who posted a photo of herself with the mother of one of Davido's children on her Instagram story.



Tiwa Savage said that Davido used derogatory language and paid blogs to publish false statements about her. She asked the Lagos State police to investigate the matter and protect her from Davido's threats.



The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that it had received the petition from Tiwa Savage, and that it had commenced investigations into the allegations.



The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the police would ensure a fair and credible process.



Davido has not yet responded to the allegations or the legal actions taken by Momodu and Tiwa Savage.

