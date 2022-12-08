0
Davido to perform at FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian artiste, Davido

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, will perform at the Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony on December 18, 2022, reports have stated.

Since the passing of his three-year-old son on October 31, 2022, the music star has avoided social media and public appearances, except for his uncle Ademola Adeleke's inauguration ceremony.

However, it has now been announced that the singer would be performing in Qatar.

Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, announced the news on Thursday via his Instagram account.

Hung expressed his excitement by saying, “So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”

Earlier, Davido was billed to perform the official 2022 FIFA World Cup song, ‘Haya’ with American singer Trinidad Cardona and Qatari singer Aisha at the opening ceremony.

His absence at the opening event due his bereavement, plunged scores of fans on social media into a state of disappointment.

But it appears that fans are about to be thrilled as his appearance at the World Cup’s final stage is imminent.

