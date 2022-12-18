Davido to perform at World Cup finale, in first public appearance after death of his son

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian artist Davido is set to perform at the upcoming Qatar World Cup finale taking place on Sunday, December 18. This is a highly anticipated performance as it marks his first public performance since the tragic death of his son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., who passed away on October 31, 2022, in an apparent drowning at the musician’s home in Lagos, Nigeria.

The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy, and it is no surprise that Davido took time away from the public eye to grieve and heal. However, despite the immense personal pain he must have endured during this difficult period, the World Cup finale is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he could not pass up.



As he prepares to take the stage in front of a global audience, it is clear that this performance means much more than just a showcase of his talent. It is a tribute to his late son and a testament to his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.



This performance is not just a significant event for Davido, but for Nigeria and the entire African continent as well. With the African music industry being long overshadowed by Western artists, this presents a great opportunity to show the world that African artists have just as much to offer as their Western counterparts.

In addition to bringing a global spotlight to the African music industry, Davido’s performance will be a highlight for his career. The artist has already achieved great success in Nigeria and across Africa, with multiple awards and hit songs to his name. However, this performance is likely to elevate his career to a new level and help establish him as a true global artist.



Davido’s dedication to his craft, and determination to honour his son through his music is truly inspiring. As he steps onto the stage at the World Cup finale, he will not only be representing himself and his country, but the entire African continent. It is a moment that will be remembered for years to come, and one that could solidify Davido’s place as one of the greatest artists of our generation. We can’t wait to see him shine!