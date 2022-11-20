1
Entertainment

Davido tops Twitter trends amidst absence from FIFA World Cup opening

Davido Qatar.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of netizens have taken to Twitter to express sadness at Davido’s absence at the 2022 World Cup Opening in Qatar.

The likes of BTS' K-pop superstar, Jeon Jungkook, and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, took the centre stage to thrill the thousands of spectators present at the stadium.

But chancing on experts of the colourful opening ceremony which has been touted the best since World Cup’s inception, fans have established that it would have been a historical moment for Davido to have been present on such a huge platform.

Davido was scheduled to perform the ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Official World Cup song with American singer, Trinidad Cardona, and Japanese singer Aisha.

However, due to the demise of his son, Davido was absent at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar where the 2022 World Cup opening is being held.

The ‘Champion Sound’ hitmaker who is said to have been in a destabilized state ever since he lost his son, Ifeanyi, has postponed all his concerts.

He is yet to either speak or make a public appearance following the demise of his 3-year-old son.

