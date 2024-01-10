Davido under investigations for allegedly threatening Tiwa Savage

The Lagos State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the petition filed by Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage against her colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido.

Recall Intel Region reported that Tiwa Savage had petitioned the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adegoke Fayoade, on Tuesday, January 9, over alleged threat to her life and well-being by Davido.



Tiwa Savage ex-hubby Teebillz had earlier called out Davido and promised to teach him a life lesson for threatening to send boys after Tiwa Savage the mother of his son for the 3rd time while referring to Davido as a deadbeat father who has refused to see his daughter Imade since the last 2 Christmas.



This information erupted online after Tiwa Savage and his former bestie Davido unfollowed each other on the photo and video sharing platfrom, Instagram.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in chat with newsmen on Tuesday said: “I can confirm to you that we have received the petition and investigation has commenced.”

