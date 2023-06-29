0
Menu
Entertainment

Davido unfollows 'French lady' who called him out for impregnating her

Davido Erhf Nigerian singer, Davido

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted after a French lady called him out and accused him of getting her pregnant.

Davido has been in the news recently after being accused of impregnating two different women, one based in the United States and the other in Paris.

US-based socialite and entrepreneur, Anita Brown, was the first to make the accusation.

Hours later, a French real estate agent named Ivanna Bay also claimed that she was pregnant with Davido’s child.

Shortly after Ivanna made the claim on her Instagram page, Davido quickly unfollowed her.

A peep at his Instagram page shows that he is no longer a part of Ivanna's followers' list.

This development has stirred reactions among netizens online.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9jaC (@instablog9jac)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé