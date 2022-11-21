0
#DavidoAt30 trends on Twitter as the singer marks his birthday

Davido Diamonds.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Mon, 21 Nov 2022

Fans of Davido, have taken to social media to celebrate the singer as he turns 30 today, November 21, 2022.

The hashtag #DavidoAt30 has since trended on Sunday, November 20 even in the absence of the Nigerian singer who is currently mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke who drowned on Monday, October 31.

Social media is buzzing with well-wishes and words of encouragement from fans, friends, and families worldwide.

Nigerian senator, Bukola Saraki wrote: David, watching how you have carved out your unique niche and inspired a new generation with your work in the entertainment industry has been extremely impressive. As you celebrate another year today, I pray that the Almighty will continue to bless you. #StandStrong #DavidoAt30"

ChiefPriest Cubana, a close friend of David and his fiancee, Chioma wrote:

My Leader, My Brother, My Joy Giver, A Conqueror, A Warrior @davido Will Be 30 Tomorrow, Goodness & Mercies Shall Follow You All The Days Of Your Life. You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday. In Addy 001???????? What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!! OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others

However, Davido's absence from the 2022 World Cup opening in Qatar became topical on social media.

The singer was expected to perform the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem (Haya Haya) with American singer Trinidad Cardona, and Japanese singer, Aisha.

