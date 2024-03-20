Dceey's 'Kelewele Stress' is 4th 'Most Popular Song' in Turkey

Dceey

Source: Derrick Ekow Sam, Contributor

The latest single 'Kelewele Stress' by the fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Dceey, has quickly gained traction, with the song becoming increasingly popular.

The young musician has been making waves on the music scene for some time now, consistently delivering hit after hit. His music has resonated with many Ghanaians, who thoroughly enjoy his unique sound and style.



He is best known for his songs 'Kpokpori', 'Settings' and 'Addicted, which have endeared him to audiences both domestically and internationally.



The latest news is that his new song, 'Kelewele Stress' has enjoyed massive airplay in Turkey.

According to Audiomack's Weekly 100 Geo Charts, which tracks the most popular songs in Turkey at any given time, Dceey's music has found a strong following among Turkish listeners, further solidifying his global appeal.



Dceey sees the sky as just the beginning of his journey and hopes that his current successes will serve as a launchpad for even greater achievements in the future.



