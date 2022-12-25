0
Dear Ghana Web: My stepbrother wants to marry me

Couple Rebound Love File photo of a confused woman

Sun, 25 Dec 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

Is it acceptable if I started dating my stepbrother because my mother and stepdad are no longer together?

We cannot ignore the way our parents divorce will affect our lives if we get married.

We are worried about our families finding out that we are in love, even though we haven't done anything drastic like have sex, we will be doomed. We want to know if we can be married.

Please let us know what you think.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
