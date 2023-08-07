Dear GhanaWeb: After abstaining from sex for 7 years, I'm losing control of myself

File photo of a woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a woman who, despite not being a virgin, has chosen to abstain from sexual intimacy for a little over seven years because I desire to share that experience exclusively with my future husband.



Recently, I started talking to a guy, and I find myself strongly attracted to him.



He respects and supports my decision to wait until marriage for sex, but I'm struggling to control my emotions around him, which is causing feelings of anger and confusion.



I want to find a way to channel these emotions into something productive and beneficial for myself and my future relationship.



