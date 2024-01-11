Dear GhanaWeb: After giving her GHC100k to travel, she says I am not the right guy for her

File photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I met this beautiful lady somewhere in 2014. We moved together as friends for three years before we became official in 2020.



Before I met her, I was a very rough guy. What I mean by rough is every week came with a new girlfriend. I love girls and sex. These two things I couldn’t control.



This attitude suddenly changed when I met Boatemaa at a supermarket. She is beautiful and her beauty keeps glowing every day.



It was love at first sight which compelled me to approach and take her number. Before she agreed to become my girlfriend, she told me she was a virgin and would only give in on her wedding night.



Her request hit me hard but because I loved her, I agreed to it. This means that I have been celibate for seven years. It wasn’t easy but had to go through with it.

She had a conversation with me one day about her intention to travel abroad to do her master's. She was straightforward and asked me to help her.



At that moment, I didn’t know how I was going to raise GHC100,000 to fund her traveling dreams but I said okay to her.



I did something crazy that I will never forget. I sold the land I had at East Legon and my car, among other things to raise that money for her.



She travelled last year in August and I hardly got in touch with her. I send her a message and she replies after three days.



I received a message from her on January 1, 2024, and the message read: “Hi, Kojo, I want to appreciate you for everything you have done for me. God will replenish your pocket but I do not think you are the right man for me. I am very sorry”.

I embraced celibacy for seven years and sold my house and car all in the name of love and in the end, I got dumped?... hmm



I want to ask if I have every right to curse her because I am not going to take this breakup lightly.



