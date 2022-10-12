1
Dear GhanaWeb: Barely two months after losing my child, my mother-in-law has turned against me

Dear GhanaWeb,

My mother-in-law has been pestering me to conceive a baby barely after losing my first child to an ectopic pregnancy.

She knows this but has pushed me to have another child so soon when I am pushing myself to recover from the pain. She has also turned my husband against me and gossiped about me with the other family members.

I feel very alone. I sometimes feel like I am in this battle with no end and no one to support me in the family.

Please help me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

