Dear GhanaWeb: Can God bless you with a man you have no affection for?

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been out of the relationship game for almost five years now. This is because I wasted four years of my life with a man who never appreciated me and on top of it, cheated on me with my best friend.



I’m growing old and looking for a man to marry but this time around, I have decided to let God bless me with a responsible man.



I have been communicating with him through prayers so he knows my specs and what I am looking for and it’s been six months since I began that journey.



Our faithful God did answer my prayer but the guy he gave me is not the type of man I asked Him to bless me with.



I was sipping ‘old fashioned on the Bar’ (Cocktail) at a bar when this handsome man approached me. We engaged in a conversation and that was the start of a friendship.

Honestly, the man is a very responsible man and I am talking based on his actions but he is very short and not close to my specs.



I like him as a friend but this man made some revelations to me which made me believe that he is the man God wants me to marry.



He is ready to take me to the altar but the love is not mutual. I have tried to like him back but the like is not liking.



Why is God going contrary to what we discussed?



I believe he knows what is best for his children but I told him I need someone we both will feel the connection.

Here lies the case where this man is ready to die for my love but I don’t feel any connection with him.



What do I do now?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB