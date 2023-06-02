1
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: Countless men want my wife to have their babies

Couple In Love File photo of a couple

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married to an incredibly beautiful woman for over three years, and it has become increasingly frustrating for me to witness the constant attention she receives from other men daily even when they know she is married.

To say she is merely beautiful would be an understatement. She is stunningly attractive, to the extent that men even approach her with offers to father their children, accompanied by outrageous sums of money.

Initially, I dismissed these claims as mere fabrications, until we decided to explore one of these propositions. Surprisingly, one individual made a partial payment as precedence for a first date and to my astonishment, the person not only paid the agreed amount but also added extra funds.

I find myself restless and puzzled by this situation. On the bright side, I trust my wife's faithfulness, and I have the means to access her devices if necessary.

However, out of respect for her privacy, I refrain from going through her phone. Nevertheless, I am desperate to put an end to this situation.

I kindly request advice on how to navigate this challenging circumstance.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: