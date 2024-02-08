Dear GhanaWeb: Disgracing me at Church was not enough for him

File photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

I appreciate Victor for his support in my life. His thanksgiving will never depart from my lips because if not for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.



Victor is a good person but he’s a dictator. Yes, he saw me through SHS and the university but that doesn’t mean he should order me around and dictate how I plan my future.



I knew that would be a problem when we got married so I broke up with him. Initially, he didn’t want to let me go but he had a change of mind and asked me to refund the money he spent on me.



He gave me an estimated amount and I agreed to pay him every month till I settle my dues.



It’s been three years after this incident and gracefully, I’m done settling him and have moved on with a new guy.

My fiancé and began plans for our wedding. We both went to Church one day to announce our wedding.



My pastor began with the announcement and it was interrupted by someone. I looked back and my ex-boyfriend was causing a ruckus in the Church.



He was lamenting that he paid my school fees, and took care of me, but I left him to marry another man. I was embarrassed and my fiancé who didn’t wait to hear my side of the story left.



Now, I do not know if my fiancé has ended the relationship because he doesn’t pick up my calls.



That did not end there. This guy has taken to social media to share my pictures online and fabricate lies about me.

It’s getting out of control and I don’t know how to make him stop.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/OGB