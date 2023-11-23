Dear GhanaWeb: From wheelbarrow to cross-booty - My pastor-husband's weird sex cravings

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am married to a pastor and at the time of getting married, I was still a virgin.



As usual, I broke my virginity on the day of our honeymoon. I assumed my husband would be gentle on me because of his personality but no, he was wild and it’s among the days I’ll never forget in my life.



We’ve been married for 6 months and in the third month of our marriage, he began to exhibit a change in our sexual games.



One afternoon, after a wonderful church service, I returned home to prepare dinner.



He arrived three hours later and was filled with smiles. He drew closer to me and whispered into my ears, saying “69.”

I was puzzled but didn’t pay attention to it. It was night time and I realized he was in the mood for sex. He drew closer to me and said we would be trying a new sex position which is 69. That is when I remembered he whispered that to me a while ago.



I asked him how the 69 position was and he told me to just follow his instructions.



I was flabbergasted after the whole show and always watched him with strange looks since that day.



It didn’t end there. Every two weeks comes with new sex positions. What haven’t I tried before: we’ve done wheelbarrow, cross-booty, cowgirl and cowboy, and corkscrew.



I’m coming to the weird part. Would you believe it if I told you my husband sometimes speaks in tongues and will at the same time be having sex with me?

Also, one day, he came home after a church meeting and upon his return, he requested that we pray while naked.



I did what I was told and to my surprise, my husband was having sex with me while we prayed.



Should I be worried about my husband’s attitude?



