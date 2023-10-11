Dear GhanaWeb: He is a good man but how do I tame his anger

A man in an attempt to hit a woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

Caleb is a good man. He is caring, God-fearing, understanding, and on top of it all, he is a giver.



We were good friends but our friendship turned into a relationship when we were about to complete Senior High School (SHS).



We will be celebrating our 8th anniversary as lovers next month and we are both looking forward to that day.



You might conclude from the above description that Caleb is a perfect man but he is not.



He is quick-tempered and when he gets angry, he just goes out of place. I was petrified the very first time I experienced his anger.

I confronted him about it and he told me he’s seeing a therapist so he had it under control.



I believed him but as the days went by, his anger became worse. I remember he almost slapped me when we had a little argument.



His anger issue has left me in a dilemma about whether to accept his marriage proposal or not.



He is the only man I have ever been with and the idea of throwing all these years we’ve spent together away and starting afresh with another man hurts me.



I have done everything in my power to help me control his anger but the situation is still the same.

Hmmm…what do I do now because I have run out of solutions?



