Dear GhanaWeb: He left me at the altar

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a Ghanaian but I’m based in the United Kingdom (UK), where I have resided for 20 years. I read most of the stories people share on this platform and would love to share mine.



I went through a distressing situation the past three months when my fiancé left me at the altar.



I am studying to be a lawyer. My runaway fiancé, Mark is a lawyer and a brilliant one if you care to know.



We became friends after he had yelled at me for not following a procedure. He offered me a cup of coffee the next day and that’s when a new love story started.



We were okay in the relationship. I’m using the word “okay” because we had different perspectives on a lot of issues, thus, we never went through a day without a fight. An example is, he is a religious person but I am not. Although we argued a lot, we were able to stay together for three years.

He proposed one day and it took me 48 hours to say yes to him. I am an ambitious person who thought marriage would hinder me from attaining my goals and so I never saw myself in one.



I had an affair with a professor and when he got to know I was getting married, he was taken aback because he knew I never believed in marriage.



Mark knew that about me but I was willing to make some sacrifices.



Our wedding day was drawing nigh and I had exams to take. That exam will determine if I will make it to the next stage of my career. He took care of the planning including choosing the wedding cake.



A day before our big day, we had sex; an intimate one and I guess he was saying goodbye to me.

The day we both had been waiting for came. My girls and I were dressing up and I must say, I looked beautiful and couldn’t stop admiring myself.



We were dressing up in his room so I went to mine to pick up a necklace. I got there, turned the light on, and saw a paper on my bed.



I took the paper and there were only four words on it. “I am sorry, Mark”.



As I said earlier, I went through a distressing situation, and to date, I don’t know his whereabouts and he hasn’t called me.



The only words that have been living rent-free in my head are, why did he leave?

Why did Mark leave?



