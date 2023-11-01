Dear GhanaWeb: He’s a sweet person but I vowed not to date a man I'm older than

A file photo

I’m against relationships where the ladies are older than their partners. They say age is just a number but that statement is false.

I have enough evidence to show that there are numerous cases where the woman tends to lose her respect when she finds herself in such a situation.



In order not to be a victim, the first question I ask any man who makes advances towards me is his age, and you must show me your birth certificate before I would believe you. It’s funny, right?



I met this guy and I got carried away by his looks so I didn’t think of asking about his age. He’s a very sweet person so whatever was going on between us, I was enjoying it.



I went over to his place to spend a weekend, which was my first time visiting him. I woke up the next day and he wasn’t around but left a note that he would be back soon.



To pass the time, I decided to look around his place and my curiosity led me to his wardrobe. I saw his ID card and read the details on it. I was taken aback when I saw his age. I instantly did the calculations and got to know I was five years older than him.



Before he returned home, I had already left and gave him a lame excuse as to why I left.

I ignored him for three weeks and within those weeks, there was no day he never called.



I called him when I was ready to talk and explained to him that I couldn’t be in a relationship with someone I was older than.



He laughed and said that should not be an issue and that if I take my mind off such thoughts the relationship is going to work.



I told him I stand by my words and insisted he can’t just let me go.



“I’ve grown to love you and I’ve improved in so many ways since we met. I don’t think I can easily let you go,” he told me.



He even cried and begged me to accept him.

Could this be true love? I’m confused and don’t know what to do.



