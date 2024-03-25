Dear GhanaWeb: He’s going to jail for a crime I committed

File photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

I lost my husband in a car accident four years ago. After his death, I shut the door to my heart and wasn’t ready to let any man in.



My friends set me on dates, but I stood the men up. It wasn't intentional, but anytime I dress up to go on these dates, I see my husband in the mirror and would rather have a date with the ghost I imagined seeing.



I was living a lonely life until I met Andrew.



Andrew kissed me at a friend’s wedding. It just happened. But he developed feelings for me after that kiss. He persuaded me until I decided to give him a chance.



We both work at a clinic, and we had an emergency that made me commit fraud.



A five-year-old girl came to our clinic suffering from stage two cancer but had no insurance.

Her dad couldn’t afford to pay the bills, so I used my daughter's name to fill out the insurance forms for the little girl.



Andrew was the doctor who assisted me in that case. I was on assignment, so when our boss found out about what had happened, I wasn't around to tell the truth.



I returned to the office to find out that Andrew had taken the fall for my crime and had been arrested.



I wasted no time and went to the police station. I tried to talk him into telling the truth, but he said he loved me and couldn't see me in jail.



This man will lose his doctor’s license because of me, and I don’t know what to do.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb at features@ghanaweb.com: