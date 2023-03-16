1
Dear GhanaWeb: How can I curb my older daughter's negative behavior - Single mother

Concerned Woman File photo of a disturbed woman

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

As a single mother of three, I am grappling with my eldest daughter's obstinate conduct, which is adversely affecting my other children.

Her insolent attitude towards me, refusal to complete homework, and penchant for taking things that aren't hers, coupled with a complete disregard for others' possessions, are sources of concern.

Despite implementing a range of disciplinary actions, I have been unable to curb her behaviour, and regrettably, my other children are beginning to emulate her actions.

I feel overwhelmed, dejected, and powerless, as her siblings have started to answer back and use foul language towards me.

Despite my unconditional love for her as a daughter, I am finding it difficult to like her owing to her actions.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

