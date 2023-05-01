0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: How do I convince my wife to stop consulting traditionalists for fertility issues?

Couple Woman Unbothered Man Worried File photo of a couple

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I have been married for over four years, and she has always dreamed of becoming a mother.

Just a month after our wedding, she began urging me to start a family, and I was on board because I knew how important it was to her and we were financially stable.

However, after nearly four years of trying and seeing different doctors, we've been told that both of us have fertility issues.

Recently, I found out through an acquaintance that my wife had been consulting with some traditionalists in an attempt to remedy our situation.

She had never mentioned this to me, and I was shocked to learn how desperate she had become.

As an educated woman, I never imagined that my wife would fall prey to such practices.

When I confronted her about it, she became defensive, and I feel helpless seeing her in pain and heading down a dark path. I need help figuring out how to make her see sense.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: