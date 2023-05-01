Dear GhanaWeb: How do I convince my wife to stop consulting traditionalists for fertility issues?

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I have been married for over four years, and she has always dreamed of becoming a mother.



Just a month after our wedding, she began urging me to start a family, and I was on board because I knew how important it was to her and we were financially stable.



However, after nearly four years of trying and seeing different doctors, we've been told that both of us have fertility issues.



Recently, I found out through an acquaintance that my wife had been consulting with some traditionalists in an attempt to remedy our situation.



She had never mentioned this to me, and I was shocked to learn how desperate she had become.

As an educated woman, I never imagined that my wife would fall prey to such practices.



When I confronted her about it, she became defensive, and I feel helpless seeing her in pain and heading down a dark path. I need help figuring out how to make her see sense.



