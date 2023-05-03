Dear GhanaWeb: How do I stop my colleagues from spreading rumours that I am dating my boss?

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I am a journalist working for a reputable media house, but recently my colleagues have been talking about me in ways that make me uncomfortable.
A few days ago, a colleague from a different department touched my shoulder, and I reflexively shrieked and called out one of our boss's names.
Now, they think we're dating, but the truth is, there's nothing going on. I've explained this to them, but I don't know how to stop the rumours from spreading before they get out of hand.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
