Dear GhanaWeb: How iPhone 12 Pro Max ended my relationship

Dear GhanaWeb,

I didn’t know demanding money from my boyfriend to buy a phone would be a big deal to the extent of costing me so far, the best relationship of my life.



My boyfriend and I would have been celebrating our 5th anniversary this year, which we both were looking forward to celebrating. We lived happily until I made a friend talk me into doing something stupid.



I used to have an iPhone 11 but it got spoilt. I wanted to buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max but didn’t have enough so I asked my boyfriend for 4K as a top-up to get the phone.



He assured me I would get the money in a week. That week passed by, and still hadn’t received the money from him. It was getting to two weeks and still had no phone.



I told a friend about it and she advised me to start ignoring him and that will compel him to give me the money.

I did that and moved from his place to mine. He visited me and as stupid as I am, I slammed the door at him without waiting for him to say a word. Little did I know that was the end of our relationship.



For a week and counting, he hadn’t called me. I called him back and there was no response. I visited his place and the place was vacant.



I got worried so I went to his parents’ house to ask about his whereabouts. I got there and was told he had travelled outside the country.



I didn’t give up and was hopeful he would call back and that was after two months I went to inquire from him from his family.



My boyfriend sent me a break-up text one afternoon and I felt my heart sink into my stomach and bouncing back to its position.

So that is how a healthy 4-year relationship came to an end because of iPhone 12 Pro Max. Is there any way I can win my man back?



I don’t know how I can get over this break-up.



