Dear GhanaWeb: How the surprise visit turned into a threesome

Dear GhanaWeb,

I travelled to Canada in January to complete a course in engineering. We spoke three times every week and “baby, I miss you every day” was never singled out from the conversation.



I was due to return home in September but because I wanted to surprise my girlfriend, I lied to her that I would be returning in December.



She was livid and never called me until I arrived in Ghana on September 10. I took a bolt at the airport and we drove straight to her house.



I got there and the place was locked. Fortunately for me, I had a key to the house so I opened and locked it back to clear any evidence that someone was in there.



I waited on her for about five hours before she came home but she didn’t come home alone.



I was in the bedroom when I heard two voices setting the mood for sex. I got to the hall and saw my girlfriend about to remove a man’s belt.

I shouted and you should have seen her look of shame.



She couldn’t find the words to explain herself at that moment. The guy she was about to have sex with was also confused to see me there. We argued and through the argument, it was revealed she had been dating both of us for five years.



I wanted to peacefully leave the house but got angry when she said she was sorry.



I told her I would only forgive her if she agreed to a threesome. It took an hour for her to agree to the terms. I knew she detested that act so the threesome served as revenge.



My ex-girlfriend looked miserable after the show and right there, I broke up with her.



Her behaviour afterward is so annoying. She calls me every day to apologise and sometimes comes to my house without prior notice. She came to my place at 11 am one night but I asked her to leave. I thought she did but I woke up the next morning to see her lying at the entrance of my door.

Why would you cheat on someone you love?



I don’t know what to do with her.



