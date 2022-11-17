Dear GhanaWeb: I am HIV positive but to save my relationship, I want to marry my girlfriend

File photo of a frustrated man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I cheated on my lover when I travelled out of the country for six months, and I am coming back to Ghana this year, but I have HIV.



I love my girlfriend, and I plan on proposing to her, but I am devastated and torn between whether to do it or not.



I can't lose her to anyone and I’m scared to come clean.



I plan to marry her and then tell her afterward because I know she will get mad if I suddenly break up with her.



What do I do?

