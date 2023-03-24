Dear GhanaWeb: I am a church girl in search of a partner

File photo of a sad black woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a young woman in my 20s, and actively participate in everything at my church, particularly in cleaning, singing, and helping out with anything related to the Kingdom business.



Despite my involvement, I am still single and searching for a partner.



Whenever I sing on the podium at church, I hope to capture the attention of some of the young men in the congregation.



I even try to make eye contact with some of them, but so far, nothing has seemed to work.



What can I do to find a beloved?

