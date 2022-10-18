Dear GhanaWeb: I am attracted to married men

File photo of a woman in bed with a married man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 24-year-old woman who has never been in a serious relationship. The main reason is that I am always attracted to men who are already in relationships.



Single men don't attract me. I have tried to analyse my behaviour and found that perhaps the thrill of making an unavailable man fall for me excites me.



This causes a lot of problems, as I often find myself attracted to my friends' boyfriends.

I don't know what I should do?



