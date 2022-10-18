1
Dear GhanaWeb: I am attracted to married men

Worried Black Woman2 File photo of a woman in bed with a married man

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 24-year-old woman who has never been in a serious relationship. The main reason is that I am always attracted to men who are already in relationships.

Single men don't attract me. I have tried to analyse my behaviour and found that perhaps the thrill of making an unavailable man fall for me excites me.

This causes a lot of problems, as I often find myself attracted to my friends' boyfriends.

I don't know what I should do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
