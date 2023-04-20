Dear GhanaWeb: I am bored being with my girlfriend

Dear GhanaWeb,
I have been in a relationship with my girlfriend, Sarah, for over a year now. Everything was going well at the beginning of our relationship, but lately, I have been feeling unfulfilled and unsatisfied.
Sarah and I have been stuck in a routine, and our relationship lacks passion and excitement.
I love Sarah, but I'm not sure if I'm in love with her anymore. I've been considering breaking up with her, but I don't want to hurt her.
I'm also worried about being alone, and I'm not sure if I'll be able to find someone else who I'm as compatible with as Sarah.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant after sex with my ex-boyfriend and male friend two days apart
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am frustrated with my manipulative mother-in-law
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife tells my friends secrets I share with her
- Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I'm dating has slept with 12 men that approached her
- Read all related articles