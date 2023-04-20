0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am bored being with my girlfriend

Couple Couple File photo of a couple

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been in a relationship with my girlfriend, Sarah, for over a year now. Everything was going well at the beginning of our relationship, but lately, I have been feeling unfulfilled and unsatisfied.

Sarah and I have been stuck in a routine, and our relationship lacks passion and excitement.

I love Sarah, but I'm not sure if I'm in love with her anymore. I've been considering breaking up with her, but I don't want to hurt her.

I'm also worried about being alone, and I'm not sure if I'll be able to find someone else who I'm as compatible with as Sarah.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
I no longer use NHIS card - Health Minister laments
NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk
How Hackman, Nana Addo, Alan, others paid delegates for votes
Why an Ablakwa photo on Bawumia’s Facebook page is gaining traction
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Related Articles: