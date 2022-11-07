Dear GhanaWeb: I am cheating on my husband with a younger man

File photo of a woman texting

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 32-year-old married woman with a child. I have a very loving husband but due to some unfulfilled expectations of him, I got involved with a younger man.



We haven't met physically, but we got closer by having phone sex and exchanging very private pictures.



Although I love my husband, at the same time, I am very emotionally attached to this man. I feel happy when I am chatting with him but the guilt of cheating on my husband is slowly killing me. I know this kind of relationship won't last long, yet I want to hold on to it.



The dilemma of whether to continue or end the relationship is causing me a lot of desperation. I can’t sleep nor can I concentrate on my work.

Please advise me on how to cope with this.



ADA/BB